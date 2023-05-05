MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Finnish energy company Fortum said on Friday that it had notified Russia of its objection to the decree on the external management of foreign assets, calling move to transfer its assets a violation of its rights as a foreign investor.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the transfer of foreign assets to temporary management of Russia's Federal Agency for State Property Management (Rosimushchestvo) if Russian assets abroad are seized. Shares in Russian subsidiaries of Fortum are among foreign assets that can be transferred to Rosimushchestvo.

"Fortum has formally notified the administration of the President of the Russian Federation that it strongly objects the Decree No. 302 of 25 April 2023, based on which the Russian State Property Management, Rosimushchestvo, has seized Fortum's Russian subsidiary PAO Fortum ... Fortum considers Russia's actions to be a crude violation of international law and of Fortum's rights as a foreign investor," the company said in a statement.

Fortum added that it is "preparing to take all necessary measures to protect its rights under relevant international legislation."