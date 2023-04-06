The fortune of the founder of the Chinese owner of TikTok, ByteDance, Zhang Yiming, fell by 31% or $17 billion over 2022, according to the 2023 Global U40 Self-Made Billionaires list published by China's Hurun Research Institute on Thursday

The list issued by the institute includes the world's richest people aged 40 or under, with 59 billionaires in total presented in the report.

"Despite being down US$17bn, newly based in Singapore Zhang Yiming, 40, of ByteDance, has retained second place in the Hurun Global U40 Self-Made Billionaires 2023 list with US$37bn ... TikTok is currently fighting for its survival in the US, after Congress' questioning of how its data is being stored," the report read.

Mark Zuckerberg, the head and founder of Meta (banned in Russia as an extremist organization), ranks first in the list with $68 billion (down 11% in 2022). The third place is taken by founders of Sydney-based online design platform Canva Cliff Obrecht and Melanie Perkins with $12 billion followed by Telegram founder Pavel Durov with $11 billion (up 206% over the past year).

Over the past weeks, ByteDance has been under the strict scrutiny of US lawmakers over concerns that the company can collect personal data of 150 million TikTok users in the US and hand it over to the Chinese government.

In early March, the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs approved a bill that will allow the US government to ban TikTok or any other foreign app if they are believed to be a threat to national security. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan praised the bill, saying that it could provide protection against "countries of concern in sensitive technology sectors."

On March 23, the US House Energy and Commerce Committee held a hearing to hear testimony from TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, whom US lawmakers questioned about the platform's data privacy practices and alleged ties to the Chinese government. Chew noted TikTok's efforts to safeguard US user data and denied claims that the platform colluded with the Chinese government. However, US lawmakers still expressed skepticism about Chew's claims and called for a ban.