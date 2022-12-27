UrduPoint.com

Fortunes of 20 Richest Ukrainians Shrink by Half - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2022) The cumulative fortune of the top 20 wealthiest Ukrainians has been cut in half this year, dropping by $20 billion to $22.5 billion since February, the local Forbes edition has reported.

Rinat Akhmetov, the country's richest man and mining magnate, has lost almost $9 billion in assets and is currently worth $4.4 billion.

Max Lytvyn and Alex Shevchenko, founders of the Grammarly proofreading service, lost $1.7 billion apiece and are each worth $2.3 billion.

Businesses involved in metal processing and associated industries took the biggest hit, according to the publication. Some Forbes regulars were also absent from this year's list after losing Ukrainian citizenship or being charged with treason.

