Forty Americans On Quarantined Liner In Japan Infected With Coronavirus - Health Chief

Mon 17th February 2020 | 01:00 AM

Forty Americans on Quarantined Liner in Japan Infected With Coronavirus - Health Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) Forty Americans on board the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess in Japan have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a top US health official told CBS news on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the United States started evacuating its nationals from the coronavirus-stricken ship, which has been docked off the Japanese port of Yokohama since February 3.

"Forty of them have gotten infected. They are not going to go anywhere. They're going to be in hospitals in Japan," Anthony Fauci, the director of the US' National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said.

He added that people with symptoms would also not be able to get on the evacuation plane. Others, he went on, are set to be evacuated "starting imminently" to Air Force bases in the US.

If any of the evacuees starts developing symptoms on board the plane, they will be segregated, according to the health official. All the evacuees will be placed under 14-day quarantine upon the arrival in the US.

The cruise liner Diamond Princess got quarantined after a passenger tested positive for the new coronavirus. Over 3,700 passengers and crew members, including some 400 US nationals, have been placed under mandatory quarantine until February 19. Several countries now aim to evacuate its nationals as the number of those infected on board keeps rising.

According to the latest data, 355 people got infected on board the ship.

