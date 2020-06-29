(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The percentage of Ukrainian citizens who disapprove of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's work has increased by seven points over the past month to 45 percent, Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) said on Monday, citing a fresh poll.

"In their assessment of the government's work in the May-June period of this year, 38 percent of respondents said they approved of President Zelenskyy's actions and statements (down from 47 percent in May), while 45 percent disapproved (up from 37 percent in May). The difference between the approval rate and the disapproval rate has for the first time over the past year gone negative and totaled negative 7 percentage points," the KIIS said in a press release to the poll.

According to findings, 23 percent of respondents approved of the Ukrainian government's work, down from 24 percent in May, while 59 percent disapproved, down from 61 percent last month.

The government's approval rate has decreased 36 percentage points over the past nine months, the KIIS said.

As stated in the press release, 21 percent of respondents said they approved of the Ukrainian parliament's work, down from 22 percent in May, while 62 percent said they disapproved, down from 65 percent last month. The parliament's approval rate has decreased 41 percentage points in nine months, the KIIS said.

The poll was conducted among 2,000 people via computer-assisted telephone interviews in all of Ukraine except the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The margin of error is under 2.2 percent.