UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Forty-Five Percent Of Ukrainians Disapprove Of President Zelenskyy's Work - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 10:00 PM

Forty-Five Percent of Ukrainians Disapprove of President Zelenskyy's Work - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The percentage of Ukrainian citizens who disapprove of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's work has increased by seven points over the past month to 45 percent, Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) said on Monday, citing a fresh poll.

"In their assessment of the government's work in the May-June period of this year, 38 percent of respondents said they approved of President Zelenskyy's actions and statements (down from 47 percent in May), while 45 percent disapproved (up from 37 percent in May). The difference between the approval rate and the disapproval rate has for the first time over the past year gone negative and totaled negative 7 percentage points," the KIIS said in a press release to the poll.

According to findings, 23 percent of respondents approved of the Ukrainian government's work, down from 24 percent in May, while 59 percent disapproved, down from 61 percent last month.

The government's approval rate has decreased 36 percentage points over the past nine months, the KIIS said.

As stated in the press release, 21 percent of respondents said they approved of the Ukrainian parliament's work, down from 22 percent in May, while 62 percent said they disapproved, down from 65 percent last month. The parliament's approval rate has decreased 41 percentage points in nine months, the KIIS said.

The poll was conducted among 2,000 people via computer-assisted telephone interviews in all of Ukraine except the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The margin of error is under 2.2 percent.

Related Topics

Ukraine Parliament Luhansk Donetsk May All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE hosts 10th Biannual IORA Committee of Senior O ..

36 minutes ago

Entry permitted to Abu Dhabi emirate for those rec ..

51 minutes ago

Nation's bright future links with quality of educa ..

4 minutes ago

Virus reschedule issues fuels switch of $1bln USGA ..

4 minutes ago

Second Round of French Local Elections Sees Record ..

4 minutes ago

Security further beefed up in city

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.