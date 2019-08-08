UrduPoint.com
Forty-Four People Hospitalized After Road Accident In S. Russia - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Forty-four people have been hospitalized after a road accident in Russia's southern city of Novorossiysk, where a bus and a car collided before falling off a cliff, the Krasnodar Territory Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The accident took place on a highway connecting Novorossiysk and the Kerch Strait late on Wednesday. The regional branch of the Russian Interior Ministry said, citing the preliminary data, that the bus driver had lost control of the vehicle. The Emergencies Ministry has said that there were a total of 45 people inside the two vehicles.

"Forty-four people have been hospitalized after a road accident involving a bus in Novorossiysk.

Thirteen people have had emergency surgeries," the Health Ministry said.

The ministry added that medics have consulted regional medical aviation units and decided to transfer three people to a hospital in the regional administrative center of Krasnodar by ambulance cars.

They also plan to transport one child to a Krasnodar hospital. The medics are currently waiting for his condition to stabilize.

Meanwhile, the city administration said that five out of 44 people, who had been hospitalized, were in serious condition, while three people died in the accident.

