Forty New Schools To Be Built In Syria's Aleppo In First Half Of 2021 - Authorities

ALEPPO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) The city administration of Syria's Aleppo plans to restore and commission 40 schools in the first half of 2021, local authorities told reporters.

Eastern Aleppo has been particularly hard hit by fighting over the past four years. There, militants often used schools as command posts.

Government forces stormed them with mortars and other heavy weapons.

"Many children who live in the area travel six kilometers from here to study. Parents often complained to the department of education. Seeing that we began to rebuild the district school, they were very happy," Anuar Sabbah, an engineer in charge of rebuilding one of the local schools, said.

