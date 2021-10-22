UrduPoint.com

Forty-Nine North Koreans Defected To South Korea This Year - Ministry

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 08:40 PM

Forty-Nine North Koreans Defected to South Korea This Year - Ministry

Forty-nine North Koreans have defected to South Korea in the first nine months of this year, the South Korean unification ministry said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) Forty-nine North Koreans have defected to South Korea in the first nine months of this year, the South Korean unification ministry said Friday.

More than a dozen moved to South Korea between July and September, the ministry said as cited by Yonhap news agency.

The number of defectors from North Korea has significantly decreased since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic as security was strengthened on the border, according to the news agency. Only five people defected from April to the end of June, which is the lowest figure since 2003.

Related Topics

South Korea North Korea April June July September Border From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, President of Guyana sign MoU a ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, President of Guyana sign MoU at Expo2020 Dubai

10 minutes ago
 EU chief says no funds for 'barbed wire and walls' ..

EU chief says no funds for 'barbed wire and walls' on borders

15 seconds ago
 University of Sargodha MA/MSc exams from Oct 28

University of Sargodha MA/MSc exams from Oct 28

16 seconds ago
 UAE takes part in 7th GCC Health Ministers Committ ..

UAE takes part in 7th GCC Health Ministers Committee meeting

10 minutes ago
 Pedersen Calls Syrian Constitutional Committee Mee ..

Pedersen Calls Syrian Constitutional Committee Meeting 'Big Disappointment'

20 seconds ago
 Syrian Constitutional Committee Fails to Agree on ..

Syrian Constitutional Committee Fails to Agree on Date of Next Round of Talks

22 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.