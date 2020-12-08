Forty-One Terror Attacks Prevented in Russia in 2020 - Anti-Terrorism Committee

Russia's law enforcement agencies have managed to prevent 41 terror attacks in 2020, no attacker has succeeded, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Russia's law enforcement agencies have managed to prevent 41 terror attacks in 2020, no attacker has succeeded, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Alexander Bortnikov, the chairman of the National Anti-Terrorism Committee and the director of the Russian Federal Security Service, chaired a cross-agency security meeting that focused on priorities for the next year and results achieved in 2020.

"No terror attacks were committed this year. Sixty-one crimes of terrorist nature, including 41 terror attacks, were thwarted at the stage of preparations," the National Anti-Terrorism Committee said in a press release.

Since the beginning of 2020, 49 bandits were neutralized in Russia, and 36 gang leaders, 162 militants and 591 accomplices were detained, the committee went on to say.

Apart from that, 149 foreign citizens having links to extremism and terrorism were banned entry to Russia in 2020, the press release read on. Fifty-five cells of international terrorist organizations were exposed.