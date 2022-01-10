UrduPoint.com

Forty Percent Of Americans With Credit Card Debt Unaware Of Their Interest Rate - Poll

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2022 | 09:01 PM

Many Americans choose credit cards based on cash back and other features, but aren't paying attention to interest rates, a new survey conducted by bankrate.com revealed on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022)

"Among cardholders who carry a balance, cash back was more than twice as popular (30 percent) as a low interest rate (13 percent). In fact, the survey found a large share of card debtors (40 percent) don't even know the interest rate for the Primary card on which they owe money," the survey said.

Cash back is the most popular credit card feature, according to 41% of 2,764 American adults.

Fourteen percent consider where the card is accepted, while another 6% said that travel rewards are the most important to them. Meanwhile, only 14% said that low interest rates and fees play a significant role when choosing a card.

"But focusing on earning rewards while carrying a balance is a costly mistake.

First, the interest you pay on the debt will cancel out your rewards many times over," the survey noted.

Almost half of participants said they had not changed their primary credit card in last five years. That includes 26% of those who never switched. Eleven percent changed cards over a decade ago.

"Older consumers are more likely to keep reaching for the same credit card for years. One in four boomers (25 percent) has always stuck with the same primary credit card, while almost one in three (31 percent) says it has been at least five years since they swapped their top card," the survey added.

However, the younger generation also prefers constancy - 27% of millennials said they have never traded in their primary cards, while another 16% keep them for at least five years, the survey said.

