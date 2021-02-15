UrduPoint.com
Forty Percent Of Peruvians Have Already Contracted COVID-19 - Health Watchdog

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 01:12 PM

As many as 40 percent of Peruvians are estimated to have contracted the coronavirus, an expert with the National Institute of Health (INS) told the Andina news agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) As many as 40 percent of Peruvians are estimated to have contracted the coronavirus, an expert with the National Institute of Health (INS) told the Andina news agency.

"People who developed antibodies after infection represent 40% of 32 million Peruvians.

This means that more than 12 million Peruvians have been infected with the novel coronavirus," infectious disease specialist Dr. Lely Solari said.

Peru has so far confirmed over 1.2 million COVID-19 cases, including 1.1 million recoveries and more than 43,000 deaths.

Solari explained that discrepancies between the true number of infections and confirmed cases exist across the world, as testing lags behind the virus spread.

