BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) Forty percent of Serbians who applied for vaccination through the internet or a call center have decided to receive the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, Serbian Health Ministry State Secretary Mirsad Derlek said on Monday.

On January 16, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that the country expected to receive an additional 250,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine on Tuesday. According to Vucic, Serbia would vaccinate 80 percent of its seven million population with vaccines developed by different pharmaceutical companies.

"As of today, 28 percent are in favor of receiving Pfizer vaccine, 40 percent have chosen Sputnik V, the others do not care which one [to choose]," Derlek said during a television appearance.

Serbia launched its national vaccination on December 24, when the country received the first batch of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines. Six days later, Serbia obtained 2,400 doses of Sputnik V vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. On January 6, Serbian Parliament Speaker Ivica Dacic and Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin were inoculated with Sputnik V.