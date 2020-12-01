Forty Percent of UK Ethnic Minorities Say Racism Negatively Affected Their Lives - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Forty percent of UK citizens who are black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) say that their race or ethnicity have prevented their success or negatively impacted their opportunities in life, according to poll results from the YouGov polling company, published Tuesday.

The poll was conducted to gauge the attitudes of BAME citizens on the state of race relations in the country in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests against racism and police brutality.

"BAME Britons are split on whether they have been prevented from succeeding or pursuing opportunities in their personal life as a result of their race. Four in ten (40%) say they have, while 38% say they have not - the remaining 22% are unsure," the pollster said in a statement.

While 52 percent of the respondents believe that the situation has improved over the decades, most still consider racism to be a problem for the next generation.

"Although many think race relations are getting better, they still think it is something the next generation of ethnic minorities in Britain will have to endure. Three quarters (74%) say that racism will either 'definitely' or 'probably' still be a problem for the next generation, with this figure largely consistent across racial groups. Just 17% expect that it won't be," YouGov stated.

Following the death of George Floyd, an African American man, in police custody, Black Lives Matter protests against mistreatment of ethnic and racial minorities have taken place across the globe.