UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Forty Percent Of UK Ethnic Minorities Say Racism Negatively Affected Their Lives - Poll

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 06:20 PM

Forty Percent of UK Ethnic Minorities Say Racism Negatively Affected Their Lives - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Forty percent of UK citizens who are black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) say that their race or ethnicity have prevented their success or negatively impacted their opportunities in life, according to poll results from the YouGov polling company, published Tuesday.

The poll was conducted to gauge the attitudes of BAME citizens on the state of race relations in the country in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests against racism and police brutality.

"BAME Britons are split on whether they have been prevented from succeeding or pursuing opportunities in their personal life as a result of their race. Four in ten (40%) say they have, while 38% say they have not - the remaining 22% are unsure," the pollster said in a statement.

While 52 percent of the respondents believe that the situation has improved over the decades, most still consider racism to be a problem for the next generation.

"Although many think race relations are getting better, they still think it is something the next generation of ethnic minorities in Britain will have to endure. Three quarters (74%) say that racism will either 'definitely' or 'probably' still be a problem for the next generation, with this figure largely consistent across racial groups. Just 17% expect that it won't be," YouGov stated.

Following the death of George Floyd, an African American man, in police custody, Black Lives Matter protests against mistreatment of ethnic and racial minorities have taken place across the globe.

Related Topics

Police Minority Company Split Man George United Kingdom From Race Asia

Recent Stories

Dozens of people died in NAB’s custody, says Ish ..

51 minutes ago

58 minutes ago

AJK President condoles with Shehbaz on the death o ..

1 hour ago

KSA fully supported Kashmir cause from OIC platfor ..

1 hour ago

Gold price increases Rs.350 to Rs.109,200 per tola ..

1 hour ago

Pfizer, BioNTech Submit Application to Register CO ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.