Forty Protesters Arrested in LA for Blocking Train Tracks, Failing to Disperse - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) At least 40 protesters have been arrested in Los Angeles for blocking train tracks and failing to disperse, the Los Angeles Police Department said on Twitter.

"Approximately 30 individuals were cited for being in the intersection.

Approximately 40 individuals were arrested for blocking the train tracks and failing to disperse after an unlawful assembly was declared. This is preliminary information and subject to change," police tweeted.