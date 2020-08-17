UrduPoint.com
Forty Russian Doctors Arrive To Uzbekistan To Help Fight Coronavirus Outbreak - Embassy

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 12:20 AM

Forty Russian Doctors Arrive to Uzbekistan to Help Fight Coronavirus Outbreak - Embassy

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) A plane with 40 Russian doctors, who were sent to Uzbekistan to help it deal with the coronavirus pandemic, landed in the capital Tashkent on Sunday, a spokesman for the Russian embassy told Sputnik.

"A special flight from Moscow with 40 Russian medical professionals on board arrived in Tashkent in the evening," the spokesman said.

The team is made up of intensivists, pulmonologists, infectious disease doctors, cardiologists and endocrinologists. They will be working in clinics of Tashkent and six regions for a month.

The Central Asian nation has reported 693 new cases in the past day, taking the total to 34,944. The death toll went up by five to 228. Further 1,021 patients are severe and 285 are in critical condition.

