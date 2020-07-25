Forty-Six Civilians Killed in Taliban Attacks Over Past Week - Afghan Authorities

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) Forty-six civilians have been killed in Taliban attacks across Afghanistan over the past week, the Office of the National Security Council (ONSC) said on Saturday.

Another 93 have been injured.

In total, the radical movement has conducted 401 "terrorist activities" in 23 out of the 34 Afghan provinces, according to an ONSC weekly chart.

The highest number of casualties have been reported in Helmand, Badghis and Ghor provinces.

Though the United States and the Taliban struck their long-awaited peace deal in late February, violence in Afghanistan continues. Direct intra-Afghan talks were initially scheduled to commence in March, but were pushed back due to disagreements over the mutual release of prisoners.