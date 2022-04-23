UrduPoint.com

Forty States Invited To US-Hosted Defense Talks On Ukraine Next Week - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2022 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2022) Some 40 countries have been invited to participate in the US-hosted defense talks on Ukraine in Germany next week, and more than 20 have already agreed to attend, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday.

"There were about 40 or so other nations were invited to attend," Kirby said during a press conference. "RSVPs are still coming in. But I can tell you that more than 20 of the invited nations have agreed to come so we're looking forward to that that meeting."

On Thursday, Kirby announced that US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will host a number of his counterparts for a Ukraine Defense Consultative Group meeting in Germany on April 26.

