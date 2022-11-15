UrduPoint.com

Forty States Reach Settlement With Google Over Location Tracking Practices - Statement

Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Forty states reached a nearly $400 million settlement with Google over their misleading of consumers about the tech company's location tracking practices, the office of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) Forty states reached a nearly $400 million settlement with Google over their misleading of consumers about the tech company's location tracking practices, the office of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said on Monday.

"Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that Michigan, along with 39 other attorneys general, has reached a $391.5 million multistate settlement with Google over its location tracking practices relating to Google Account settings. This is the largest multistate Attorney General privacy settlement in the history of the US," Nessel's office said in a statement.

The group of attorneys general launched an investigation into Google following a 2018 report revealing that the company continued tracking users' locations even if they seemingly chose to turn off the feature.

The probe found that Google had violated state consumer protection laws by misleading consumers about their location tracking practices since at least 2014.

The settlement requires that Google be more transparent with consumers about its practices by showing additional information to users when they choose to adjust location-related account settings, making key information about location tracking unavoidable for users, and giving users detailed information about the types of location data Google collects.

The settlement also limits Google's use and storage of certain kinds of location information.

The settlement negotiations were led by the attorneys general of Oregon and Nebraska and joined by states including Alabama, New York, Ohio and Virginia.

