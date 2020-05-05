Forty-Three Percent of Canadians Have Recovered From COVID-19 - Chief Medical Officer

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Forty-three percent of Canadians infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), or more than 26,000 people, have recovered from the disease, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam told reporters on Tuesday.

"Currently, over 26,000, or 43 percent of all confirmed cases in Canada, are now recovered from their illness," Tam said.

However, the rising death toll in Canada - 3,915 as of Tuesday - has again surpassed projections from public health officials who expected the number of fatalities to fall in the 3,227-3,883 range by May 5.

Globally, more than 1.1 million people of the 3.6 million infected with the novel coronavirus have recovered, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University.

Canada's public health agency reported 61,159 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, in line with the agency's projections.