Forty-Two Taliban Killed In Operations In Afghanistan's Kandahar, Faryab- Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 12:22 PM

Forty-Two Taliban Killed in Operations in Afghanistan's Kandahar, Faryab- Defense Ministry

A total of 42 Taliban insurgents were killed in Afghan forces' operations in the provinces of Kandahar and Faryab, the defense ministry's spokesman, Fawad Aman, told Sputnik on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) A total of 42 Taliban insurgents were killed in Afghan forces' operations in the provinces of Kandahar and Faryab, the defense ministry's spokesman, Fawad Aman, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Twenty Taliban insurgents were killed in an operation by Afghan forces in Jalawar village of Kandahar's Arghandab district this morning," Aman said, specifying that no Afghan forces were killed or injured in the operation.

The spokesman also provided some details related to the operation in Faryab province, in which 22 Taliban were killed.

"Afghan forces killed three Taliban leaders � including Mullah Abid; Mawlawi Mohammadullah, popularly known as Muslimyar; and Qari Hassan � and wounded 12 others in an operation in Ghormach district," Aman said.

