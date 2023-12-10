Open Menu

Forum On China-Arab Broadcasting Cooperation Held In Hangzhou

Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Forum on China-Arab broadcasting cooperation held in Hangzhou

HANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) -- The 6th China-Arab States Broadcasting and Television Cooperation Forum was held on Sunday in Hangzhou, the capital of east China's Zhejiang Province.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, addressed the opening ceremony via video link.

Attendees at the event have agreed that Chinese and Arab media should take more effective actions to strengthen a foundation of cooperation and mutual trust, promote the inheritance and innovation of civilizations, and contribute to common development, as well as international and regional peace and stability.

Related Topics

China Hangzhou Sunday Media Event TV Arab

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

7 hours ago
 232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

16 hours ago
 Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

16 hours ago
 Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

16 hours ago
 Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

16 hours ago
Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of ..

Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of Jan Muhammad Mahar

16 hours ago
 Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

16 hours ago
 PU women team wins trophy in swimming

PU women team wins trophy in swimming

16 hours ago
 Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaig ..

Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaign

16 hours ago
 ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

16 hours ago
 PU marks Int’l Human-Rights day

PU marks Int’l Human-Rights day

16 hours ago

More Stories From World