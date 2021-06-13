UrduPoint.com
Forum 'Russia - Country Of Opportunities' Postponed Due To COVID-19 Situation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 04:10 PM

Forum 'Russia - Country of Opportunities' Postponed Due to COVID-19 Situation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) Forum "Russia - Country of Opportunities" set for June 26-27 in Moscow will be rescheduled due to the COVID-19 situation in the city, the forum's organizers told Sputnik on Sunday.

"Following the orders of the Moscow Government, in relation to the cancelation of city festivals, including school proms, and in order to take care of participants, the organizing committee of forum 'Russia - Country of Opportunities' decided to suspend the event until the situation with the spread of the new coronavirus stabilizes," the statement said.

On Saturday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced new restrictions due to the increasing daily number of COVID-19 in the Russian capital, including the temporary closure of food and entertainment facilities from 11 p.m. - 6 a.m. and others.

