UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fossil Fuel Slump, COVID-19 Make Renewables More Cost-Effective Than Ever - UN Report

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 07:23 PM

Fossil Fuel Slump, COVID-19 Make Renewables More Cost-Effective Than Ever - UN Report

The collapse of the fossil fuel sector, exacerbated by the coronavirus crisis, has demonstrated that renewable energy is becoming a more cost-effective investment than ever, and governments should prioritize clean energy in their post-pandemic economic recovery plans, a UN report said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The collapse of the fossil fuel sector, exacerbated by the coronavirus crisis, has demonstrated that renewable energy is becoming a more cost-effective investment than ever, and governments should prioritize clean energy in their post-pandemic economic recovery plans, a UN report said.

The report "The Global Trends in Renewable Energy Investment 2020," published on Wednesday, presents a collaboration between the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), Frankfurt School-UNEP Collaborating Centre, and energy research organization BloombergNEF. In a foreword, the authors of the report say that "thanks to technology improvements, economies of scale and fierce competition in auctions," cost of wind and solar electricity continue to fall over the last decade. They, in particular, note a 83 percent drop in cost for electricity from new solar photovoltaic plants in the second half of 2019 compared to where it was a decade before.

The report still says that "there is room to do much more."

"Simply repeating the investment of the last decade over the next would buy far more clean energy than it did before. The slump in the fossil fuel sector due to Covid-19, combined with the resilience clean energy has shown during this period, made it clear that clean energy is a smart investment," the report said.

The paper therefore calls on governments to "take advantage of the ever-falling price tag of renewables" and put clean energy at the heart of COVID-19 economic recovery, describing it as "one of the smartest, most cost-effective investments" they could make.

Thus, they will advance toward implementing the goals of the 2015 Paris climate deal and "take a big step towards clean energy and a healthy natural world - which ultimately is the best insurance policy against global pandemics," the report maintains.

Related Topics

World Technology United Nations Electricity Paris Frankfurt Buy Price 2015 2019 2020 From Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Realme leaps intolocal AIOT industry kicking off w ..

42 seconds ago

NAB advises Shehbaz Sharif to go to Shaukat Khanum ..

27 minutes ago

Rain forecast in city Lahore

2 minutes ago

India formally calls off Sri Lanka cricket tour du ..

2 minutes ago

Competition Commission of Pakistan issues show cau ..

2 minutes ago

Iran challenges nuclear watchdog report over coope ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.