SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) A mosque, for the first time in 30 years, is being built in Russia's southern Sevastopol Federal District, it will have the capacity to fit 250 people who worship islam once it is built, Russian lawmaker representing Crimea Ruslan Balbek told Sputnik.

"For the first time in 30 years, the foundation for a new mosque has been laid in the Sevastopol Federal District," Balbek said.

Balbek added that the name of the town the mosque was being built in was Orlinoye.

The lawmaker added that the mosque was being built with around 15 million rubles-worth ($236,000) of donations.