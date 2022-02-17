Founder of $3Bln Asset Investment Funds Faces Securities Fraud Charges - US Justice Dept.

UrduPoint.com

February 17, 2022

The founder and former CIO of a New York-based mutual fund and hedge fund that claimed assets of $3 billion now faces securities fraud and obstruction of justice charges, the Justice Department said on Thursday

"James Velissaris inflated the values of numerous positions in the investment funds managed by Infinity Q and falsified documents to Infinity Q's auditors and the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) in order to hide the fraud," the Justice Department said in a press release.

Velissaris, the founder and former chief investment officer of Infinity Q Capital Management, a New York based investment adviser, ran a mutual fund and a hedge fund that claimed to have $3 billion in assets was charged for orchestrating a scheme to lie to investors and falsify documents, the release said.

"Velissaris made false and misleading statements to investors and others concerning Infinity Q's process for valuing certain over-the-counter derivative positions that made up a substantial portion of the holdings of the mutual and hedge funds, and also fraudulently mismarked those securities," the release added.

Velissaris committed the scheme to inflate the value of the investment funds, to attract and retain capital and to increase his own compensation. He provided the company's auditor and the SEC with falsified or altered documents, according to the release.

