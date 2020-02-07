Founder of Allegedly Pro-Russian Finnish Media Outlet Dies at 42 - Reports

The founder of infamous Finnish MV-Lehti website, Ilja Janitskin, accused of having ties with Russia, died at home at the age of 42 on Friday after battling colon cancer, the website announced on Twitter

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) The founder of infamous Finnish MV-Lehti website, Ilja Janitskin, accused of having ties with Russia, died at home at the age of 42 on Friday after battling colon cancer, the website announced on Twitter.

Janitskin acquired notoriety in Finland as the editor-in-chief and copy editor of the MV-lehti and Uber Uutiset websites, which are known to publish anti-migrant articles.

In October 2018, a Helsinki court sentenced Janitskin to 22 months in prison for defamation, stoking ethnic tensions, spreading illegal threats, copyright violations, as well as gambling and concealing finances.

Johan Backman, a famous human rights activist who was sentenced together with Janitskin, claimed they were convicted because the authorities wanted to demonstrate their alleged ties with Russia and punish so-called Russian trolls that spread misinformation on the internet.