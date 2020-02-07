UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Founder Of Allegedly Pro-Russian Finnish Media Outlet Dies At 42 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 09:04 PM

Founder of Allegedly Pro-Russian Finnish Media Outlet Dies at 42 - Reports

The founder of infamous Finnish MV-Lehti website, Ilja Janitskin, accused of having ties with Russia, died at home at the age of 42 on Friday after battling colon cancer, the website announced on Twitter

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) The founder of infamous Finnish MV-Lehti website, Ilja Janitskin, accused of having ties with Russia, died at home at the age of 42 on Friday after battling colon cancer, the website announced on Twitter.

Janitskin acquired notoriety in Finland as the editor-in-chief and copy editor of the MV-lehti and Uber Uutiset websites, which are known to publish anti-migrant articles.

In October 2018, a Helsinki court sentenced Janitskin to 22 months in prison for defamation, stoking ethnic tensions, spreading illegal threats, copyright violations, as well as gambling and concealing finances.

Johan Backman, a famous human rights activist who was sentenced together with Janitskin, claimed they were convicted because the authorities wanted to demonstrate their alleged ties with Russia and punish so-called Russian trolls that spread misinformation on the internet.

Related Topics

Internet Russia Twitter Died Colon Helsinki Finland October 2018 Cancer Uber Court

Recent Stories

Gulf sportswomen dominate shooting competitions at ..

20 minutes ago

UK Anti-Terror Laws Must Prioritize Public Safety, ..

13 minutes ago

Merkel's party in turmoil after far-right vote deb ..

13 minutes ago

Markets take a breather after rally

13 minutes ago

US stocks retreat from records as jobs report tops ..

13 minutes ago

Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakh ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.