Founder Of Crypto Exchange Thodex Arrested In Albania - Turkish Interior Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2022 | 07:03 PM

Fatih Ozer, the founder of crypto exchange Thodex, who was put on the international wanted list last year, has been arrested in Albania, Turkey's Interior Ministry reported on Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) Fatih Ozer, the founder of crypto exchange Thodex, who was put on the international wanted list last year, has been arrested in Albania, Turkey's Interior Ministry reported on Tuesday.

Ankara is now working on Ozer's extradition to Turkey, the ministry said.

According to Turkish media, Ozer suddenly disappeared last year with $2 billion in cryptocurrencies Thodex users had deposited. The Turkish Prosecutor's Office issued an international arrest warrant for the founder of the crypto exchange. More than 60 people have already been convicted of crimes in this case.

