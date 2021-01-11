(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Bidzina Ivanishvili, ex-Georgian prime minister and the founder of ruling political party the Georgian Dream, announced on Monday he was forever withdrawing from political activities.

"Of all political actors that exist today, the ruling team is really the best, it has no alternatives.

I am sure that this team can adequately replace my work, my authority and my skills. This is why I believe my mission has been accomplished. I have made a decision to quit politics and fully disengage myself from the the reins of government. In particular, I leave the post of the party chairman and resume the old way of living I used to have until 2011 ... I leave politics as a winner, with a sense of pride and gratitude to the people," Ivanishvili said in his address for the people of Georgia.