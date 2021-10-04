The defense team of Ilya Sachkov, the founder of Russian cybersecurity company Group-IB, has appealed his recent arrest on high treason charges, the Lefortovo District Court in Moscow told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) The defense team of Ilya Sachkov, the founder of Russian cybersecurity company Group-IB, has appealed his recent arrest on high treason charges, the Lefortovo District Court in Moscow told Sputnik on Monday.

Sachkov, suspected to be involved in high treason, was arrested on September 29 for two months. All materials of the case are classified as top secret.

"The court has received an appeal against the decision to choose a preventive measure for Sachkov in the form of detention," the court said.

Sachkov was a co-founder of a cybersecurity start-up in 2003 which later grew into one of the leading security intelligence vendors in Russia.

An official partner of Interpol and Europol, Group-IB was involved in a set of operations against cybercrime around the world.