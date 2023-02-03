Founder of Russia's largest Muslim publishing house "Ummah" Aslambek Ezhaev was sentenced to 17 years in prison for funding the terrorist organization Islamic State (banned in Russia) with 34 billion rubles ($48 million), the Investigative Committee of Russia said on Friday

"Aslambek Ezhaev was found guilty of committing a crime under part 4 of article 205.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation 'Organizing the financing of terrorist activities.' According to the verdict, Ezhaev was sentenced to 17 years in prison," the committee said on Telegram.

During searches in Ezhaev's country houses and apartments in various districts of Moscow, police found "bank cards used to finance terrorism, technical means of transmitting information, prohibited literature and other objects of an extremist nature.

The Federal Security Service of Russia specified that Ezhaev published some books that were banned by the Justice Ministry and have extremist content promoting the idea of "global caliphate."

Ezhaev was arrested in Moscow in April 2021. Since 2012, Ezhaev has been sending terrorists money given to him by IS' donors at secret meetings, the prosecution said.