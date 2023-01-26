UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2023 | 08:48 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) Pyotr Verzilov, co-founder of the controversial Russian punk rock band Pussy Riot, has been charged with defaming Russian armed forces, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik.

The 35-year-old has been wanted by the Russian Interior Ministry for concealing his dual Russian-Canadian citizenship. His whereabouts are not known.

"Verzilov has been charged under Article 207.3 Part 2D over his publications on social media," the source said.

Verzilov's lawyer Leonid Solovyov could not confirm or refute this to Sputnik, citing a non-disclosure agreement.

The activist faces a jail term of up to 10 years if convicted under the new law. It was adopted in March 2022 to punish disinformation about Russian armed forces after Moscow launched a military operation in Ukraine.

