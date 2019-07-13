Four Afghan forces killed as Taliban attack hotel compound

Four Afghan security forces were killed Saturday when Taliban insurgents attacked a hotel, officials said, as violence continues across Afghanistan despite US-led efforts to end the war

The assault took place in Qala-i-Naw, the capital of the western province of Badghis, when attackers struck a commercial area housing the hotel and several shops in the small city.

"We had intelligence reports that suicide bombers were planning to attack Qala-i-Naw," Badghis governor Abdul Ghafoor Malikzai told AFP.

"The attackers took over a building near the governor's office and police headquarters".

The defence ministry said three attackers were killed and two more arrested.

Four members of the Afghan security forces were killed and 20 people wounded, including civilians, the ministry said.