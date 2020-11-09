UrduPoint.com
Four Afghan Police Officers Injured By Blast In Western Province Of Herat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

Four Afghan Police Officers Injured by Blast in Western Province of Herat

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) The detonation of a roadside bomb in Afghanistan's Herat province on Monday has left four police officers with injuries, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

A source told Sputnik that the injured officers were affiliated with the seventh police district.

The blast took place around 09:30 GMT in an area called Braman.

