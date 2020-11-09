Four Afghan Police Officers Injured By Blast In Western Province Of Herat
KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) The detonation of a roadside bomb in Afghanistan's Herat province on Monday has left four police officers with injuries, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
A source told Sputnik that the injured officers were affiliated with the seventh police district.
The blast took place around 09:30 GMT in an area called Braman.