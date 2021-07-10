UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Afghan Police Officers Killed In Overnight Clash With Taliban Fighters - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 10:00 AM

Four Afghan Police Officers Killed in Overnight Clash With Taliban Fighters - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) Four police officers died and two others were injured as a result of an overnight clash with the Taliban movement (banned in Russia), 1TV news Afghanistan reports.

The overnight clash between Afghan law enforcement officers and Taliban fighters occurred in Lashkargah, the capital of Afghanistan's southwestern Helmand Province, the 1TV channel reported on Saturday morning, citing an anonymous source.

On Friday, Afghan media reported that the Taliban had captured the Abu Nasar Farahi checkpoint in the Farah province, on the border with Iran.

Taliban fighters also clashed with Afghan forces in the city of Kandahar on Friday.

The foreign troops withdrawal from Afghanistan, almost complete on the American side ahead of the September 11 deadline, is widely feared to bring about a humanitarian crisis in the country and cause waves of refugees to flee to the neighboring states. Experts have also questioned the Afghan government's ability to defend itself without the allies' support.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Afghanistan Police Iran Russia Died Farah Kandahar September Border Media From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

37 minutes ago

Over 19,300 tailgaters fined on Abu Dhabi roads ov ..

10 hours ago

Seven UN peacekeepers injured in Mali blast

9 hours ago

Taskin and Muzarabani fined after Harare clash

9 hours ago

Govt devises multi-pronged strategy to reform gas ..

9 hours ago

Sheranwala flyover to facilitate masses, traders

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.