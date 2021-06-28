UrduPoint.com
Four Afghan Policemen Dead, 3 Injured In Roadside Bomb Blasts - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 01:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) Four policemen were killed and another three were injured in roadside bomb explosions in the eastern Afghan city of Ghazni, national media reported on Monday.

The 1TV channel said, citing unnamed sources, that two roadside bombs went off. The police chief of a city district is reportedly among those killed.

Afghanistan witnesses another spike in violence as international combat troops started a gradual withdrawal from the country. Afghan Ambassador to Russia Said Tayeb Jawad told Sputnik last week that government representatives and the Taliban continue occasional contacts in Doha, but there has been no visible progress made so far as peace talks are not systematic and therefore unable to produce decisions.

More Stories From World

