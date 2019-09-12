UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Afghan Servicemen Killed, 3 Injured In Car Bomb Attack In Kabul - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 08:00 PM

Four Afghan Servicemen Killed, 3 Injured in Car Bomb Attack in Kabul - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Four Afghan servicemen were killed and another three were injured in a car bomb blast near a commando corps building in the Rishkhor area of Kabul, the country's Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The attacker loaded a Mercedes-type car with explosives and detonated it at the front door of the Corps of Special Operations or Commandos. Four soldiers of the Special Operations Corps were killed and three others were injured in the attack," the ministry said.

The Taliban movement has claimed responsibility for the attack. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement that the attacker's name was Mullah Ahmad Wardak and that he had served in the Commando Corps.

He also claimed that all of the 200 servicemen inside the building were either killed or injured.

Some media reported that there were clashes in the area of the incident, but the ministry rejected reports, saying it was a separate attack.

In recent days, the Taliban has conducted a number of deadly terrorist attacks in Afghanistan. The escalation damaged the Taliban-US peace talks, which would envisage the withdrawal of foreign troops from the country in exchange for the movement's commitment to cut ties with terrorist organizations and prevent Afghanistan from becoming a safe haven for terrorists.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Bomb Blast Exchange Car Media All From

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Indian Ambassador

2 hours ago

UAE climate change council reviews nation&#039;s e ..

2 hours ago

OPEC keeps current output cuts till December, unde ..

2 hours ago

Coal phase-out is a real challenge: German energy ..

2 hours ago

CUVAS signs MoU with Houbara Foundation (HFIP) to ..

2 hours ago

Australian Leader to Skip UN Climate Summit Possib ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.