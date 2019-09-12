Four Afghan Servicemen Killed, 3 Injured in Car Bomb Attack in Kabul - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Four Afghan servicemen were killed and another three were injured in a car bomb blast near a commando corps building in the Rishkhor area of Kabul, the country's Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The attacker loaded a Mercedes-type car with explosives and detonated it at the front door of the Corps of Special Operations or Commandos. Four soldiers of the Special Operations Corps were killed and three others were injured in the attack," the ministry said.

The Taliban movement has claimed responsibility for the attack. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement that the attacker's name was Mullah Ahmad Wardak and that he had served in the Commando Corps.

He also claimed that all of the 200 servicemen inside the building were either killed or injured.

Some media reported that there were clashes in the area of the incident, but the ministry rejected reports, saying it was a separate attack.

In recent days, the Taliban has conducted a number of deadly terrorist attacks in Afghanistan. The escalation damaged the Taliban-US peace talks, which would envisage the withdrawal of foreign troops from the country in exchange for the movement's commitment to cut ties with terrorist organizations and prevent Afghanistan from becoming a safe haven for terrorists.