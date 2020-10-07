UrduPoint.com
Four Afghan Soldiers Killed In Taliban Car Bomb Attack In Country's South - Official

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 11:40 AM

Four Afghan Soldiers Killed in Taliban Car Bomb Attack in Country's South - Official

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Four Afghan soldiers were killed and three others injured in a car bomb attack that the Taliban radical movement carried out against a security post of the National Army in the southern Helmand province, Omar Zwak, a spokesman for the provincial governor, said on Wednesday.

According to the spokesman, the attack took place at 11.00 p.m. local time on Tuesday (18:30 GMT).

Zwak specified that the Taliban carried out this attack in the Yakhchal area of Greshk district.

No group has taken responsibility for the attack so far.

More Stories From World

