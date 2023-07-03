Open Menu

Four Afghans Killed In Attempt To Cross Iranian Border - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2023 | 05:40 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) Four Afghans, including children, have been shot dead by Iranian forces when attempting to cross the border between the two countries, a source from Afghanistan's southwestern province of Nimruz told Sputnik on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday. The victims are said to have been heading to Iran to earn money.

Meanwhile, local media reported one person had been injured in addition to those killed.

High-level representatives of the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorism) have not commented on the incident yet.

The developments came despite the fact that Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi announced in late May that the situation on the border between Iran and Afghanistan had normalized after the recent escalation over alleged drug trafficking.

He specified at the time that the escalation had been mainly driven by the incompetence of a number of state officials and the lack of professionalism among Afghan border guards.

In May, media reported clashes between Iranian border guards and the Taliban forces near a border crossing in Nimruz. An Iranian border guard was killed in one of the clashes, Tasnim news agency reported, adding that the Taliban had also suffered casualties.

