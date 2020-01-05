UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Al-Shabaab Militants Killed In Kenya Military Base Attack - Kenyan Defense Forces

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 01:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2020) Four members of Somalia's Islamist group Al-Shabaab were killed on Sunday after they attacked a military base in Kenya's Lamu county that is used by both US and Kenyan forces, the Kenyan Defense Forces (KDF) said.

"This morning at around 5:30 am [02:30 GMT] an attempt was made to breach security at Manda Air Strip.

The attempted breach was successfully repulsed. Four terrorists bodies have so far been found. The airstrip is safe," the KDF said on Twitter.

There were reportedly no casualties on the Kenyan or US side.

This attacks comes approximately a week after the deadly terrorist attack that struck Somalia's Mogadishu in late December and was claimed by Al-Shabaab. Washington said that US troops carried out airstrikes in Somalia after the attack.

More Stories From World

