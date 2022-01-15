UrduPoint.com

Four Anti-Vax Protesters Detained For Sit-in At New York Restaurant

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2022 | 10:04 PM

Four Anti-Vax Protesters Detained for Sit-in at New York Restaurant

Four people unhappy with New York's COVID-19 rules for indoor dining were detained after staging a sit-in at the Olive Garden restaurant in Times Square on Friday night, police said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2022) Four people unhappy with New York's COVID-19 rules for indoor dining were detained after staging a sit-in at the Olive Garden restaurant in Times Square on Friday night, police said.

The New York Police Department said that a "number of individuals" refused to present their proof of vaccination upon arrival at the Italian food chain, according to the New York Post.

Most of the protesters eventually left the restaurant in the heart of New York City but three men and a woman refused to comply. They are expected to be charged with trespassing, the daily said.

New York City mandated in August that visitors present proof of vaccination against the new coronavirus to enter such indoor businesses as restaurants, entertainment venues and gyms.

Related Topics

Police York New York August Women Post Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Joint opposition throngs to protest against provin ..

Joint opposition throngs to protest against provincial LG law

1 minute ago
 COVID-19 claims one more life, infects 2,622 other ..

COVID-19 claims one more life, infects 2,622 others

1 minute ago
 Kazakhstan Unrest Left 225 Killed, More than 4,500 ..

Kazakhstan Unrest Left 225 Killed, More than 4,500 Injured - Prosecutor's Office

1 minute ago
 Gut-Behrami grabs downhill as Goggia crashes

Gut-Behrami grabs downhill as Goggia crashes

1 minute ago
 Admin allows entry of vehicles in Murree

Admin allows entry of vehicles in Murree

1 hour ago
 India Mulls Ditching Some Foreign Defense Deals to ..

India Mulls Ditching Some Foreign Defense Deals to Boost Domestic Arms Industry ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.