UrduPoint.com

Four Arab Countries To Support Syria In Efforts To Regain Control Over Its Territory

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Four Arab Countries to Support Syria in Efforts to Regain Control Over Its Territory

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) The foreign ministers of Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Iraq said in a joint statement on Monday after a meeting with their Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad in Amman that they agreed to work to support Syria in efforts to restore control over the country's territory.

On Monday, the top diplomats of Jordan, Syria, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Iraq had a meeting in Amman, which became a continuation of the inter-Arab consultations on Syria that began in April in the Saudi city of Jeddah.

"We agreed to work to support Syria and its institutions in any legitimate efforts to regain control over its territory, establish the rule of law, end the presence of armed and terrorist groups in Syria, and stop foreign interference in Syria's internal affairs," according to the joint foreign ministerial statement published by the Jordanian Foreign Ministry.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Egypt Iraq Jeddah Saudi Amman Saudi Arabia April Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2023

22 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd May 2023

27 minutes ago
 US authorities hunt alleged killer of five Texas n ..

US authorities hunt alleged killer of five Texas neighbors

10 hours ago
 Kashmir Council (EU) Chief calls for International ..

Kashmir Council (EU) Chief calls for International solidarity with oppressed la ..

10 hours ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

10 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.