Four Arab Countries to Support Syria in Efforts to Regain Control Over Its Territory

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) The foreign ministers of Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Iraq said in a joint statement on Monday after a meeting with their Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad in Amman that they agreed to work to support Syria in efforts to restore control over the country's territory.

On Monday, the top diplomats of Jordan, Syria, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Iraq had a meeting in Amman, which became a continuation of the inter-Arab consultations on Syria that began in April in the Saudi city of Jeddah.

"We agreed to work to support Syria and its institutions in any legitimate efforts to regain control over its territory, establish the rule of law, end the presence of armed and terrorist groups in Syria, and stop foreign interference in Syria's internal affairs," according to the joint foreign ministerial statement published by the Jordanian Foreign Ministry.