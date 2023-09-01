Open Menu

Four Armenian Troops Killed In Clash With Azerbaijan

Published September 01, 2023

Four Armenian servicemen were killed and three Azerbaijani soldiers wounded on Friday, the two countries said

Yerevan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ):Four Armenian servicemen were killed and three Azerbaijani soldiers wounded on Friday, the two countries said.

Tensions between Baku and Yerevan have escalated sharply in recent months, as both sides accuse the other of cross-border attacks.

"As a result of an Azerbaijani provocation, four servicemen were killed and one wounded on the Armenian side," Armenia's defence ministry said, after earlier reporting two were killed.

The ministry said earlier that Azerbaijan had fired at Armenian positions near the town of Sotk, less than ten kilometres (six miles) from the Azeri border.

Azerbaijan said two of its soldiers were injured by an Armenian drone strike in the region of Kalbajar, on the other side of the border, while another was injured in cross-border fire.

"We declare that all responsibility for the tension and its consequences lies with the military-political leadership of Armenia," Baku's defence ministry said.

