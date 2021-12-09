UrduPoint.com

Four Arrested In Denmark For Intelligence Leaks - Danish Security Service

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 07:43 PM

Four Arrested in Denmark For Intelligence Leaks - Danish Security Service

Denmark's Security and Intelligence Service (PET) said on Thursday it had arrested four individuals suspected of leaking intelligence data

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) Denmark's Security and Intelligence Service (PET) said on Thursday it had arrested four individuals suspected of leaking intelligence data.

"Yesterday, the Danish Security and Intelligence Service PET arrested four people in cooperation with the police and carried out searches at various addresses," PET said in a statement.

The suspects are current and former employees of the PET and the Danish Defence Intelligence Service (DDIS), the statement said.

"They have been charged with violation of Section 109(1) of the Danish Criminal Code by having imparted highly classified information from PET and DDIS," the PET clarified.

The arrests are the result of a long investigation which is still underway. No details about the leaks or the recipients were provided.

Related Topics

Police Denmark Criminals From

Recent Stories

Exhibition 'Lumieres' opens at PNCA

Exhibition 'Lumieres' opens at PNCA

18 seconds ago
 Yousaf, Shoaib cause major upsets in J7 34th Feder ..

Yousaf, Shoaib cause major upsets in J7 34th Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis ..

19 seconds ago
 Prime Minister felicitates Gambian President on im ..

Prime Minister felicitates Gambian President on impressive election victory

22 seconds ago
 New US jobless claims again drop to 1969 levels

New US jobless claims again drop to 1969 levels

24 seconds ago
 Annual sports day of IMCG held on Thursday

Annual sports day of IMCG held on Thursday

2 minutes ago
 EU Council Extends Human Rights Sanctions Against ..

EU Council Extends Human Rights Sanctions Against 10 DRC Officials for Another Y ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.