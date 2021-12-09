Four Arrested In Denmark For Intelligence Leaks - Danish Security Service
Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 07:43 PM
Denmark's Security and Intelligence Service (PET) said on Thursday it had arrested four individuals suspected of leaking intelligence data
"Yesterday, the Danish Security and Intelligence Service PET arrested four people in cooperation with the police and carried out searches at various addresses," PET said in a statement.
The suspects are current and former employees of the PET and the Danish Defence Intelligence Service (DDIS), the statement said.
"They have been charged with violation of Section 109(1) of the Danish Criminal Code by having imparted highly classified information from PET and DDIS," the PET clarified.
The arrests are the result of a long investigation which is still underway. No details about the leaks or the recipients were provided.