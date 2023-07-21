Four arrested in India for naked parade of women amid ethnic violence in Manipur

(@Abdulla99267510)

The suspects have been identified after a video of the incident, which occurred in early May, went viral on social media, igniting nationwide outrage.

NEW DELHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 21st, 2023) Indian police on Friday apprehended four individuals accused of orchestrating the public humiliation of two women before a mob in the northeastern state of Manipur, where months of ethnic unrest led to a death toll of at least 120.

The disturbing footage showed the women walking naked through a street while being taunted and harassed by the mob. In response to the escalating situation, the authorities implemented an internet shutdown in the state.

Late on Thursday, Manipur police announced on Twitter that the "four main accused" had been arrested in connection with the incident.

The Manipur state government, governed by the Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), responded to the emergence of the video on social media, taking action over two months after the occurrence. Chief Minister N Biren Singh assured the public that a comprehensive investigation was underway, and he vowed to pursue severe consequences for all involved, even considering the possibility of capital punishment.

In a recent development, a disturbing incident appeared on Twitter, showing an aide to a BJP lawmaker in the state holding a victim's severed head, prompting swift removal from the platform.

The Kuki community's objections to Meitei's demands for reserved job quotas and college admissions as a form of affirmative action exacerbated long-standing fears that the Meitei might also be granted permission to acquire land in areas currently reserved for tribal groups.

This deplorable incident marked the beginning of the violence in Manipur, triggered by a dispute over access to government jobs and other privileges. The clashes between vigilante groups representing rival communities have since continued intermittently, pitting the predominantly Hindu Meitei community living in and around Imphal against the predominantly Christian Kuki community residing in the surrounding hills.

Numerous homes and churches were set ablaze during the unrest, forcing tens of thousands of people to seek refuge in government-run camps. A detailed report presented to the court in June by the civil society group Manipur Tribal Forum highlighted many horrifying acts of violence, including rape and beheading, that had not been adequately investigated by the state authorities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who faced criticism from opposition lawmakers, publicly addressed the violence for the first time on Thursday, expressing shame over the incident. The Supreme Court of India also issued a stern warning to Modi's government, urging prompt action, or else they would intervene.

The investigation into this disturbing incident remains ongoing, and the country waits to see justice served for the victims and accountability for those responsible.

India, especially the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew global condemnation for not protecting the minorities and silently backing the Hindutva mindset inthe country.