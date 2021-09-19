Four Arrests Made During Rally in Washington DC, One Man Carried Handgun - Capitol Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2021) At least four people were arrested during the Saturday demonstration in Washington DC that attracted hundreds of supporters of former US President Donald Trump, US Capitol Police (USCP) said.

"At 1:30 pm (17:30 GMT on Saturday), someone spotted what appeared to be a handgun on a man in the crowd. The witness told USCP officers, who detained the suspect. At this time, it is not clear why the man was at the demonstration," the police said on Twitter, later specifying that the "man did have a gun."

The USCP added that a total of four arrests were made during the Saturday rally.

"The USCP also stopped a vehicle along Louisiana Ave. this morning and subsequently arrested two people for felony extraditable warrants out of Texas. One was for Possession of a Firearm. The other was for a probation violation.

So far, the USCP is reporting a total of 4 arrests," police said.

According to the law enforcement, around 400-450 people participated in the Saturday protest in downtown Washington.

Earlier, a Sputnik correspondent reported that around 200 people had gathered to participate in the Justice for J6 rally in support of people arrested after the January 6 events.

At least 100 police officers were deployed at Union Square near Capitol Hill, with a helicopter circling over the US Capitol. A law enforcement spokesperson told Sputnik that there was no threat of organized riots or violence.

The rally, organized by the Look Ahead America group supporting former President Donald Trump, intends to bring public attention and support to some 600 arrested, kept in detention and charged with crimes in relation to the January 6 events at the Capitol.