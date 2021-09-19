UrduPoint.com

Four Arrests Made During Rally In Washington DC, One Man Carried Handgun - Capitol Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 03:10 AM

Four Arrests Made During Rally in Washington DC, One Man Carried Handgun - Capitol Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2021) At least four people were arrested during the Saturday demonstration in Washington DC that attracted hundreds of supporters of former US President Donald Trump, US Capitol Police (USCP) said.

"At 1:30 pm (17:30 GMT on Saturday), someone spotted what appeared to be a handgun on a man in the crowd. The witness told USCP officers, who detained the suspect. At this time, it is not clear why the man was at the demonstration," the police said on Twitter, later specifying that the "man did have a gun."

The USCP added that a total of four arrests were made during the Saturday rally.

"The USCP also stopped a vehicle along Louisiana Ave. this morning and subsequently arrested two people for felony extraditable warrants out of Texas. One was for Possession of a Firearm. The other was for a probation violation.

So far, the USCP is reporting a total of 4 arrests," police said.

According to the law enforcement, around 400-450 people participated in the Saturday protest in downtown Washington.

Earlier, a Sputnik correspondent reported that around 200 people had gathered to participate in the Justice for J6 rally in support of people arrested after the January 6 events.

At least 100 police officers were deployed at Union Square near Capitol Hill, with a helicopter circling over the US Capitol. A law enforcement spokesperson told Sputnik that there was no threat of organized riots or violence.

The rally, organized by the Look Ahead America group supporting former President Donald Trump, intends to bring public attention and support to some 600 arrested, kept in detention and charged with crimes in relation to the January 6 events at the Capitol.

Related Topics

Protest Riots Police Washington Twitter Trump Vehicle Man Capitol Hill January

Recent Stories

CR Shamsi's funeral prayer offered at Allama Iqbal ..

CR Shamsi's funeral prayer offered at Allama Iqbal Park

2 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

2 hours ago
 New Zealand beat Argentina 36-13 in Rugby Champion ..

New Zealand beat Argentina 36-13 in Rugby Championship

2 hours ago
 Relatives of Afghan family killed in US strike wan ..

Relatives of Afghan family killed in US strike want face-to-face apology

2 hours ago
 German envoy lauds Pakistan's role in 'Afghan Peac ..

German envoy lauds Pakistan's role in 'Afghan Peace Process'

2 hours ago
 Venezuela's Maduro sees legitimacy challenged in r ..

Venezuela's Maduro sees legitimacy challenged in rare trip abroad

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.