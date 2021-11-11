Four Astronauts Launched on Flight to ISS - NASA Broadcast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) The Falcon 9 carrier rocket lifted off in Florida with the Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying four astronauts on a flight to the International Space Station.

NASA was broadcasting the liftoff.

The launch was supposed to take place at the end of October, but was postponed many times.

"Dragon has separated from Falcon 9's second stage and is on its way to the @space_station! Autonomous docking tomorrow at ~7:10 p.m. EST," US aerospace manufacturer and space transportation services company SpaceX said on Twitter.