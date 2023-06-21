UrduPoint.com

Four Badly Injured As Paris Blast Destroys Two Buildings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2023 | 11:28 PM

Four badly injured as Paris blast destroys two buildings

An explosion of unknown origin that ripped through a building in a historic area in central Paris on Wednesday injured 24 people, including four seriously, officials said

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :An explosion of unknown origin that ripped through a building in a historic area in central Paris on Wednesday injured 24 people, including four seriously, officials said.

The blast was followed by a major fire which caused one building, housing a fashion school, to collapse, as well as an adjacent building, emergency services said.

Some 70 fire trucks and 230 firefighters were battling the blaze which was contained by the early evening. Nine doctors were also at the scene.

The fire service said there had been "an explosion" which had "caused the collapse of two buildings".

Several witnesses told AFP at the scene they had heard "a giant explosion".

Windows as far as 400 metres (440 yards) away were shattered, AFP reporters said.

The "violent" fire which broke out after the explosion has now been "contained", Paris police chief Laurent Nunez said at the scene, adding that "work is still taking place under the rubble" to find any more possible victims.

Prosecutors said two people were still missing following the blast.

The firefighters "prevented the spread of the fire to two adjoining buildings which were seriously destabilised by the explosion" and "were evacuated", Nunez added.

The blast was preceded by a gas leak, the district's mayor said on Twitter.

Florence Berthout, mayor of the 5th district in central Paris, said the main building affected is a private fashion school adjoining the former Val-de-Grace military hospital.

According to the mayor, the noise of the "quite enormous" explosion spread "in part of the district".

French prosecutors said the cause of the blast had not been determined. An investigation was launched immediately, they said.

- 'It echoed' - Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin had earlier asked on Twitter for people to stay away from the area to not hinder the massive deployment of firefighters and police.

AFP pictures taken at the site showed tall flames, and smoke billowing from the building, situated at Place Alphonse-Laveran, close to the Luxembourg Gardens.

The area is at the edge of the Latin Quarter, a top tourism area in the French capital.

A local resident, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP that he "heard a huge explosion which made the windows vibrate".

"I thought it was a bombing. It echoed in the apartment. I had 10 seconds of great concern, many people were at the windows," he added.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Interior Minister Twitter Paris Luxembourg SITE Gas From Top Housing

Recent Stories

Minister of State for Defense attends high-ranking ..

Minister of State for Defense attends high-ranking officials&#039; military cour ..

23 minutes ago
 General Directorate of passports announces 1,423,8 ..

General Directorate of passports announces 1,423,804 outbound pilgrims arrived i ..

9 minutes ago
 TGA introduces autonomous vehicles to facilitate t ..

TGA introduces autonomous vehicles to facilitate transportation of pilgrims in H ..

9 minutes ago
 Borrell Rejects Cooperation With Russia on Climate ..

Borrell Rejects Cooperation With Russia on Climate Because of Ukraine Conflict

9 minutes ago
 WSSCM finalizes cleanliness plan for Eid-ul-Azha

WSSCM finalizes cleanliness plan for Eid-ul-Azha

10 minutes ago
 Pilgrims with disabilities leave Turaif for Jeddah ..

Pilgrims with disabilities leave Turaif for Jeddah

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.