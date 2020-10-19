Four Blasts Hit Stepanakert
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 02:00 PM
Four explosions were heard near Stepanakert, the capital of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday
STEPANAKERT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Four explosions were heard near Stepanakert, the capital of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.
No information about the affected targets is available so far. Air raid sirens have not been switched on.
Earlier in the day, Nagorno-Karabakh authorities reported that clashes continued in the southern direction of the contact line.