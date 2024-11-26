Open Menu

Four Bodies, Three Survivors Recovered From Egypt Red Sea Sinking: Governor

Muhammad Irfan Published November 26, 2024 | 11:13 PM

Four bodies, three survivors recovered from Egypt Red Sea sinking: governor

Rescuers on Tuesday recovered four bodies and three survivors a day after a diving boat capsized off of Egypt's eastern coast, Red Sea governor Amr Hanafi said, with nine people still missing

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Rescuers on Tuesday recovered four bodies and three survivors a day after a diving boat capsized off of Egypt's eastern coast, Red Sea governor Amr Hanafi said, with nine people still missing.

Among the survivors were two Belgian tourists and one Egyptian, the governor said in a statement, bringing the total number of survivors from the vessel to 31.

The four dead have not yet been identified and nine people remain missing.

"Rescue operations are ongoing today, supported by a military helicopter and a frigate in addition to multiple divers," Hanafi told AFP.

The vessel was carrying 31 tourists of multiple nationalities and a 13-member crew when it was hit by a large wave early on Monday, leading it to capsize near Marsa Alam in southeastern Egypt.

The "Sea Story" had embarked on a multi-day diving trip on Sunday and had been due to dock on Friday at the town of Hurghada, 200 kilometres (124 miles) north.

The governor on Monday said the boat had sunk within 5-7 minutes of its impact with the wave, leaving some passengers -- among them European, Chinese and American tourists -- unable to escape their cabins in time.

Related Topics

Dead Governor China Egypt Hurghada Sunday From

Recent Stories

CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

2 hours ago
 Under training ASPs of specialized training progra ..

Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters

2 hours ago
 CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series ..

CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe

2 hours ago
 Lahore Press Club's website launched

Lahore Press Club's website launched

2 hours ago
 Police files report to IHC regarding Azam Swati's ..

Police files report to IHC regarding Azam Swati's cases

2 hours ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi in ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi invites PTIP to join APC

2 hours ago
President, PM pay tribute to security forces for s ..

President, PM pay tribute to security forces for successful operation against te ..

2 hours ago
 Multi-sectoral coordination committee technical wo ..

Multi-sectoral coordination committee technical working group-IV meeting on OPSC ..

2 hours ago
 Canadian High Commissioner visits IWMB's rescue ce ..

Canadian High Commissioner visits IWMB's rescue centre

2 hours ago
 Rana stresses for dialogue to resolve political is ..

Rana stresses for dialogue to resolve political issues with PTI

2 hours ago
 Carpet manufacturers to seek relief on tariffs

Carpet manufacturers to seek relief on tariffs

3 hours ago
 Govt taking steps to bring economic prosperity fo ..

Govt taking steps to bring economic prosperity for people: Federal Minister for ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World