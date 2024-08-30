Four Botswanan children die from diarrhea in August: official

GABORONE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Botswana health authorities announced on Thursday that four children, aged between three and nine, have died from diarrhea in August alone.

Christopher Nyanga, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, said the country has been experiencing a surge in diarrhea cases with dehydration since the beginning of August.

"A total of 271 diarrhea cases have been reported across the country, with four deaths occurring in the northeastern part of the country," Nyanga said during an epidemiological meeting held in Francistown, Botswana's second-largest city.

Nyanga said this is a known diarrhea season in Botswana and urged citizens not to panic, but to maintain high standards of hygiene.

Symptoms of diarrhea include loss of body fluids, stomach pain, abdominal swelling, frequent bathroom visits and fever, according to the Ministry of Health.

Epidemiological experts said diarrhea mainly affects children under the age of 10.